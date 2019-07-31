× Browns to induct Clay Matthews into Ring of Honor

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns will induct Clay Matthews into the Ring of Honor during halftime of their game against the Rams on Sept. 22.

Matthews becomes the first player to receive the honor who hasn’t already been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s been a finalist three times.

“I was honored,” Matthews said, in a news release from the Browns on Wednesday. “I mean, the Browns have a pretty good legacy of players in that group. We lived through that generation of players mostly in the 60s who were so successful, and to be included in that group is just an honor.

The three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was with the Browns from 1978 to 1993. Known for his durability, he played in 278 games and logged more than 1,500 tackles.

“To me it was a no-brainer,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said. “That guy symbolizes everything it means to be a Cleveland Brown. Respect and honor for the game of professional football. His passion for the game. I can’t wait to meet him when we do this against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be special for him.

