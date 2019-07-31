× Authorities raid several Northeast Ohio massage parlors

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– State and federal agents raided several massage parlors in Northeast Ohio. It was first reported by the FOX 8 News I-Team.

The raids started early Wednesday morning as part of the two-year investigation into illegal commercial sex. Seven people were indicted on counts of promoting prostitution.

“We will not turn a blind eye to criminal enterprises, such as this one,” said Major Gary Allen, OIU commander. “We will continue to work with our partners to hold those accountable for their roles in commercial sex businesses.”

Only a FOX 8 I-Team camera was rolling as agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit, Secret Service and Ohio State Highway Patrol raided a massage parlor in Brunswick.

Search warrants were executed at the following locations:

•JC Relaxing, Inc., also known as Relax Massage, 3321 Center Road, Brunswick

•Hua Nan Massage (formerly SJ Relax, Inc.), 4004 Milan Road, Unit A, Perkins Township

•Robust Asian Massage, LLC, 16360 Pearl Road, Strongsville

•SC Relax, Inc., 14403 Pearl Road, Strongsville

•Sunny H. Reflex, Inc., 7914 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights

•Relax, Inc., 1211 West Main Street, Kent

•Lucky Jade, LLC., 2747 Medina Road, Medina

•Ming Relax, Inc., 4000 Oberlin Avenue, Unit 2, Lorain

•Bamboo Relaxing Massage, Inc., 2522 Cleveland Road, Unit A; Wooster

•W&D Relax, Inc.,1523 Lexington Avenue, Unit A, Mansfield

•Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 17456 Lorain Avenue, Unit A, Cleveland

•Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 26761 Royalton Road, Columbia Station

•Posh Massage, Inc., 37300 Detroit Road, Avon

•1299 Old Eagle Drive #M5, Brunswick

•1287 Old Eagle Drive # 109, Brunswick

•411 Plymouth Court, Brunswick.