× 5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — Firefighters battled a blaze at a home on Cleveland’s west side Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at a house in the 3400 block of West 128th Street around 9:27 p.m., firefighters report.

Crews had the blaze under control within 10 minutes.

Five people were transported to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials are investigating, however preliminary investigation suggests the fire was likely caused by an overloaded electrical outlet.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.