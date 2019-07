AKRON, Ohio– A 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound while walking down the street in Akron.

It happened on Brown Street near Cross Street at about 1 a.m.

The boy told police a black car pulled up so he started to run. That’s when he heard gunshots.

Akron police said the victim felt pain in his ankle and discovered he had been shot.

He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatement.