CANTON, Michigan – A 10-year-old faces aggravated assault charges for an injury that happened during a dodgeball game.

WXYZ reports 10-year-old Bryce was charged after a student was hit in the face with a ball.

Bryce’s mother says he’s being charged because the boy who was hit has a medical condition.

The police report says Bryce intentionally hit the other child in the face.

The case will go before a judge in juvenile court this week.