World’s largest bounce house is coming to North Ridgeville

The World’s largest bounce house will be stopping in North Ridgeville.
The massive structure measures 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall.
From August 23 – 25 and August 30 – September 2, you can book a time slot to bounce.
There are adults only sessions and even sessions for toddler groups.
It will be located at Victory Sports Park in Ridgeville.
The prices are under $30 and range in price, depending on the age group.
The tickets will get you access to 3 attractions.
The bounce house has DJs, dance parties and games.
The Air Space is an alien-themed inflatable wonderland.
And The Giant is an inflatable obstacle course they say is perfect for ‘aspiring Ninja Warriors.’