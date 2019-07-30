Wooster police identify suspects in beating of two homeless men outside church

WOOSTER, Ohio–  The Wooster Police Department said it identified the three suspects in last week’s attack on two homeless men.

The victims were sleeping on the steps on Trinity Church on East North Street in Wooster on July 24. That’s when three people threw rocks at them, police said. The group also took turns hitting the victims with bats.

The two men suffered cuts and scraps, and one was taken to the hospital.

“Because of the tips we received from the community after posting the still photos to our police department Facebook page, we’re pleased to announce that we have identified all three subjects involved in the attack,” the department said on Tuesday.

Wooster police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to turn the case over to the prosecutor’s office.

In the wake of the attack, the police department increased its patrols near the church and in the downtown area.

