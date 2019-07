CORTLAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a woman at Mosquito Lake State Park beach.

On Monday around 5 p.m., according to ODNR, the woman was swimming in the designated area with a 12-year-old, when she was found unresponsive.

Bystanders attempted to perform CPR until EMS arrived.

The woman died at the hospital.

The child was also hospitalized.

The death is under investigation.