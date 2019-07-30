Video: Yasiel Puig involved in brawl minutes after trade

CINCINNATI– Minutes after news broke that Yasiel Puig was traded to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team deal, he was involved in a bench-clearing brawl.

The fight broke out during the ninth inning of the Reds game Tuesday night. Cincinnati pitcher Amir Garrett charged at the Pirates dugout, then the rest of the team followed.

It’s the second time Puig has been in the middle of an altercation between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Brawl in Cincinnati: For the 2nd time this year, Yasiel Puig is in the middle of a Reds-Pirates altercation. This happened just moments after it was announced that Puig was traded to Cleveland on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7j4zhoFODC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 31, 2019

The outfielder, who’s has 22 home runs this season, was dealt to the Tribe in exchange for starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Cleveland also landed Padres’ outfielder Franmil Reyes, top pitching prospect Logan Allen and third baseman Victor Nova.

