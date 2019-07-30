Two hurricanes, one a Category 4, are moving toward Hawaii

Two hurricanes, one of them a Category 4, were moving Tuesday toward the Hawaiian islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Erick, the larger of the storms, is not expected to make landfall but parts of Hawaii could see increased wind gusts and rain as Erick slides just south of the Big Island on Thursday.

“Swells generated by Erick will arrive in the Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days, potentially producing dangerous surf conditions, mainly along east facing shores,” the center said in an afternoon advisory.

Maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph, officials said.

Hurricane Erick could whip sea waters up to anywhere between 7 and 16 feet by Thursday night, according to a marine forecast from the National Weather Service released Monday.

It’s still too early to tell if rain bands from the storm will impact Hawaii, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

Hurricane Erick is the fifth storm to make its way into the eastern Pacific Ocean so far this season.

Hurricane Flossie is not far behind Erick, building strength farther east. The Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It may take a more direct track toward Hawaii.

As both storms strengthen, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it will monitor them via satellite.

Erick should exit Hawaiian waters by Saturday.