Tribe pitcher Trevor Bauer traded for Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, reports say

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

In exchange, the Tribe is getting a lot of help in the batting order in the form of right fielder Yasiel Puig, who’s batting .255 with 22 home runs this year.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the Indians also get Padres’ outfielder Franmil Reyes and top pitching prospect Logan Allen in the three-team deal. Reyes is batting .255 with 27 homers.

This season, Bauer was 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA. He’s been with the Indians since 2012 and was an All-Star last year.