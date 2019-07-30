Trevor Bauer to be fined, not suspended, for heaving ball over CF wall: reports

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is being fined, not suspended, after heaving a ball over the center field wall while being taken out of the game Sunday.

That’s according to a tweet from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

Sources: Trevor Bauer is being fined, but not suspended, for his in-game long toss demonstration — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

In the startling scene, Bauer suddenly heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall while being taken out of the game Sunday in the Cleveland Indians’ 9-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“I’m an intense competitor and that fire is what drives me,” Bauer said before answering questions. “Today it completely consumed me and took over. I just wanted to say I’m sorry for how I behaved. It won’t happen again.”

It was not clear at the time whether Bauer was upset with his performance or that manager Terry Francona was pulling him. An All-Star last year, Bauer (9-8) had just allowed a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning.

When Francona emerged from the dugout, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and fired the ball over the 410-foot mark.

“Nothing really broke my way,” Bauer said. “Even when I felt like I executed good pitches, they were capped off the end of the bat. So, the frustration built up.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the negative impact I’ve had on our culture, and our team and organization, and trying to make reparations to the people in this clubhouse and in our organization. We’ll handle whatever else comes down the line from there.”

Bauer said he spoke to his teammates, but wasn’t sure how they would take his apology.

“It’s hard to tell right now,” he said. “Everyone’s emotions are high. I just wanted to talk to them, to let them know how I’m feeling and how I feel like I let them down both personally and professionally. Hopefully we can move past that.”

**More on Trevor Bauer, here**