Suspect arrested for stealing front end loader, damaging Akron house

Posted 3:25 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, July 30, 2019

Photo Gallery

AKRON, Ohio– A man was arrested after authorities say he stole a front end loader, then damaged a house and car in Akron.

Randy Schiffbauer (Photo courtesy: Summit County Jail)

Randy Schiffbauer, 22, of Orrville, is charged with breaking and entering, vandalism, criminal damaging and receiving stolen property.

Schiffbauer is accused of taking the front end loader from a construction site at Chittenden and Bittaker streets on July 5. He drove it into a house on Inman Street and hit a parked car before fleeing, Akron police said.

The family’s enclosed porch, fenced-in yard and vehicle were damaged in the incident. Thankfully, no one, including the children inside the home, was injured.

The front end loader was found abandoned nearby.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.