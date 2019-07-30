× Stark County teen held on $1 million bond on charges of beating parent to death with hammer

STARK COUNTY, Ohio – Lee Berry, 18, is being held on $1 million dollars bond.

He was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

Berry was arraigned on the charges Monday.

According to court documents, Berry was arguing with his adoptive parent, Glenn Anderson, and hit him with a hammer.

Documents say Berry left the home, and then returned with the purpose “to finish the job” and hit him several more times, killing Anderson.

Berry’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 5.