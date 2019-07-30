Second annual Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is Thursday

Posted 6:34 pm, July 30, 2019, by

(Photo courtesy: Cuyahogfa County)

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is Thursday at Public Square.

The event runs 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features helpful resources for county residents.

There are also free activities for kids and families from more than 40 organizations.

• Free dental screenings and cleanings for children from the UH Ronald McDonald Dental mobile (must be eligible)
• Fun activities, games, giveaways and prizes, including back-to-school supplies
• Balloons, bubbles and slime!
• Meet members of our safety forces, see Bearcat, a massive armored vehicle and meet one or our K-9 officers
• Cool off in the splash pad, enjoy a cold drink
• Free child identification card kit created by Operation Child Protect
• Lake Erie Monsters Summer Splash Tour
• Metroparks Nature Tracks
• Natural History Museum

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.