Second annual Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is Thursday

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is Thursday at Public Square.

The event runs 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features helpful resources for county residents.

There are also free activities for kids and families from more than 40 organizations.

• Free dental screenings and cleanings for children from the UH Ronald McDonald Dental mobile (must be eligible)

• Fun activities, games, giveaways and prizes, including back-to-school supplies

• Balloons, bubbles and slime!

• Meet members of our safety forces, see Bearcat, a massive armored vehicle and meet one or our K-9 officers

• Cool off in the splash pad, enjoy a cold drink

• Free child identification card kit created by Operation Child Protect

• Lake Erie Monsters Summer Splash Tour

• Metroparks Nature Tracks

• Natural History Museum