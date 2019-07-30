Second annual Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is Thursday
CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County Family Fun Day is Thursday at Public Square.
The event runs 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features helpful resources for county residents.
There are also free activities for kids and families from more than 40 organizations.
• Free dental screenings and cleanings for children from the UH Ronald McDonald Dental mobile (must be eligible)
• Fun activities, games, giveaways and prizes, including back-to-school supplies
• Balloons, bubbles and slime!
• Meet members of our safety forces, see Bearcat, a massive armored vehicle and meet one or our K-9 officers
• Cool off in the splash pad, enjoy a cold drink
• Free child identification card kit created by Operation Child Protect
• Lake Erie Monsters Summer Splash Tour
• Metroparks Nature Tracks
• Natural History Museum