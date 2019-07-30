× Police seek tips after one killed, another injured in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for tips after a shooting left one man dead and another injured.

It happened at about noon on Tuesday on Brownstone Avenue near East Tallmadge Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead. The other man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

A black Jeep Cherokee was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text the word TIPSCO with your info to 274637.