× Police looking for two suspects accused of being involved in shooting of 16-year-old boy

LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

According to the Lorain County CSI Facebook page, on Thursday, July 25, at just after midnight, police responded to Washington Avenue for calls about a teenager who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Eduardo “Aaron” Vasquez. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was not responsive; he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

According to police, during the investigation, detectives discovered that two men were allegedly involved in the shooting of the teen.

Warrants for complicity to felonious assault have been obtained for Benjamin William Decost Jr., 20; and, Dale Maurice Johnson, 21. Both men are from Lorain.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to please call their local police department or the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100.

Anyone with information on the death of Eduardo “Aaron” Vasquez is asked to please contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105.

41.452819 -82.182375