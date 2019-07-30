Police department allows residents to pay off parking tickets with donations to animal shelter

MUNCIE, Indiana – The police department in Muncie, Indiana teamed up with the local animal shelter to help get the animals fed.

Some officers had taken a tour of the facility and saw it was running short on supplies for its more than 350 cats and kittens.

So they offered a deal to residents – if they brought the amount owed on the parking tickets in supplies to the shelter – the parking tickets would be waived.

“If you have a $25 parking ticket, you can bring up to $25 worth of cat food or litter to the Clerk’s Office, and you can get your parking ticket to go away with the exchange of the donation,” Officer Jamie Brown said on a July 15 video shared by the police department on Facebook.

They were overwhelmed with donations!

“This room was almost empty before we started! Most of the folks that donated didn’t even have parking tickets,” Muncie Police said in a post with photos of the donations.