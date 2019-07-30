Pennsylvania woman wanted for urinating on potatoes at Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania – West Mifflin police have released surveillance photos of a woman who is wanted for urinating on potatoes at Walmart.

According to WPXI, a Walmart representative said a store employee saw the woman do it.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”