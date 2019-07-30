Ohio middle schoolers sentenced for life-threatening prank on teacher

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The art teacher at Starling K-8 school in Columbus made it clear, her classroom was a “banana free zone.”

She posted signs outside of her classroom that she was severely allergic to bananas and asked any student who may have eaten one to wash their hands.

But last November, the teacher almost lost her life when three students smeared banana on her door and then started throwing them at her, Columbus TV station WSYX reported.

The teacher went into anaphylactic shock in less than 15 minutes.

“She starts to change colors,” a school security employee can be heard saying on police body camera video as officers arrived at the school. “They gave her one EpiPen. It wasn’t working. They gave her another EpiPen. Her throat was starting to close up.”

Her colleagues called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital where she did recover.

“All of the kids know she is deathly allergic to bananas,” the employee said. “If it touches her she will go into anaphylactic shock.”

“They’re sitting out here and they’re all eating their lunch,” the employee continued. “So, so one of them takes a banana and sits it on the door.”

Officers found a piece of banana under a table after it had hit the teacher’s arm and leg, WSYX reported.

“That could be attempted murder,” the security employee told officers. He said the students involved were seventh graders.

According to WSYX, a 13-year-old girl and two 12-year-old boys were sentenced to probation for the attack.

WSYX reported that more than 30 assaults on teachers have occurred in the Columbus City Schools district in the past year.