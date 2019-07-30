× Medina man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of child

MEDINA, Ohio– A Medina man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 22 years on Monday.

Allen Royal, 55, pleaded guilty to rape, gross sexual imposition and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was ordered to submit a DNA sample and will be designated as a tier III sex offender.

The Medina Police Department started investigating the case in October when authorities learned of a sex offense of a juvenile under the age of 13.

During a search of Royal’s house, detectives found a large amount of photos and videos of child pornography.

“Excellent job to the detectives who conducted the investigation, the Child Advocacy Center who assisted in the interviews of the victim and of course the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their prosecution of the case. The Medina Police Department is thankful to be part of an effective team dedicated to protecting the children of our community,” said Medina Police Chief Ed Kinney.