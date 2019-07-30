‘It’s the size of the fight in the Dawg’: 6-year-old steals the spotlight at Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio – It was no ordinary Monday for Travis Hipp and his dad.

6-year-old Travis ran drills at the Cleveland Brown’s training camp.

And that got the attention of a national audience.

Yahoo Sports shared a video of Travis with the caption, “He didn’t let anything stop him from doing drills.”

He didn't let anything stop him from doing drills

According to Travis’ dad, who is also named Travis, that’s how little Travis approaches everything in life.

Dad regularly shares photos and videos of little Travis with the hashtags “It’s the size of the fight in the Dawg”, “Little T Strong”, “Cure SMA” and “Never give up.”

Little Travis was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 when he was 2-years-old.

SMA affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord.

“He is one of the strongest and smartest little boys you ever meet. He is so independent and he doesn’t let his condition get to him. He will try and try and try it so he can nail it all by himself, whether it’s the littlest things or the biggest things,” dad Travis told FOX 8.

That attitude and positive energy is what got little Travis so much attention at Browns training camp.

Little Travis played catch with Freddie Kitchens and met Christian Kirksey and Jamie Gillan.

“Everything that he goes through, he never breaks a smile. He is always happy. He is always playful. He is always joyful,” dad Travis told FOX 8.

How Travis got to go to Browns training camp is another incredible part of the story.

Dad Travis posted a picture of little Travis with a Brown’s blanket on a Cleveland Browns fan page.

Another Browns fan saw the photo and messaged the dad to give them the tickets for free.

Hopefully we can all learn how to be “Little T Strong.”