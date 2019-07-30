I-Team: Hopkins Airport security chief explains why he resigned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained the resignation letter of the head of security at Hopkins Airport, and he outlines a “lack of support to make the changes needed to be compliant with Transportation Security Administration regulations.”

The I-Team revealed two weeks ago, Howard Phillips stepped down.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and a city hall spokesman each told FOX 8 they had no idea why Phillips suddenly resigned. But his resignation letter offers two pages of examples.

Read his letter of resignation.

Phillips left the job following a series of security breaches at Hopkins. A suspected drunk driver drove onto the airfield, and no one at Hopkins knew what had happened for hours. A man climbed a fence and got into a secure area. And two city officials were disciplined for bypassing airport security checkpoints.

Phillips wrote, “The administrative support that I received would not provide any real support…” He added, “This exposes the airport to additional LOI’s (letters of investigation) and fines for non-compliance and I am not willing to accept the responsibility anymore for being non-compliant.”

Finally, he wrote, “I have never shied away from a challenge, however, there comes a time when you have to cut your losses and for me, for my health and for my family, I must resign effective immediately and will go into retirement.”

We have reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on why we had been told no one knew why Phillips had stepped down.

