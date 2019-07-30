× I-Team: Criminal charge filed for big bucks scandal at highest levels of RTA

A charge of theft in office has been filed in Cuyahoga County Court against former RTA Board President George Dixon.

Last year, RTA revealed an internal investigation showed Dixon had “improperly” received more than a million dollars in benefits which included health care benefits and more.

We’ve learned Cuyahoga County prosecutors determined Dixon received more than a million dollars worth of medical care benefits over many years, but he had not paid the full amount of his insurance premiums.

See the charge paper, here.

Investigators found he didn’t pay $132,000 he should have paid to keep getting insurance benefits.

Dixon stepped down.

And last year, when the I-Team tracked him down, he denied taking benefits he hadn’t paid for, though with the investigation swirling he also admitted he was worried about going to prison.

The charges were filed in the form of what’s called an “information” which generally indicates a suspect is cooperating with authorities.

He could face 9 to 36 months in prison, and we’ve learned Cuyahoga County prosecutors will also ask for that $132,000 to be paid back.

Dixon is expected in court soon, and again, he is not expected to fight the case.

In fact, in a statement from Dennis M. Clough, President RTA Board of Trustees, and Mayor of Westlake, it was revealed that Dixon “will plead guilty to charges of theft in office during his 24-year tenure at RTA and has agreed to pay $132,000 in restitution, which represents unpaid health insurance premium dollars.”

The statement goes on to say ,”Today’s agreement is a result of an investigation directed by the Board of Trustees and conducted by RTA’s Internal Audit department. In 2018, the Board referred the findings of that investigation to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mr. Dixon abused the public’s trust for personal benefit. We are encouraged to see that justice is being served. We do not tolerate abuse of taxpayer money, and we have controls in place to prevent this from happening again.

Mr. Dixon, who served as RTA board president for 24 years, resigned March 29, 2018 at the board’s request. RTA is pursuing, through insurance claim recovery, the more than $1.1 million in healthcare benefits and unpaid premiums for insurance provided by RTA for a 24-year period ending on March 1, 2018. The Board policy at the time stated that trustees could enroll in RTA’s healthcare plan but had to pay 100% of the healthcare premiums to be eligible. The investigation showed that Mr. Dixon enrolled in April of 1994 and never fully paid his premiums in accordance with board policies. The Board changed the policy in May 2018: Trustees are no longer eligible for RTA’s healthcare plan.”

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.

**Continuing coverage**

41.499320 -81.694361