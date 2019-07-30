Fox Recipe Box: Strawberry Peach Salsa + Fried Tortillas

CLEVELAND, Oh — Who doesn’t love fresh salsa and this recipe switches out tomatoes and onions with fresh strawberries and peaches. Lauren Falcione is The Blonde Italian and she is known in Northeast Ohio for her delicious line of pasta sauces and herb seasonings. Lauren showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a wonderful summertime salsa.

Strawberry Peach Salsa + Fried Tortillas

1 lb tomatoes

1 cup sliced strawberries

1-2 cups diced fresh peaches {with skin left on -gives another layer of great flavor}

1 /2 small yellow bell pepper

1 Tbsp my Garden Garlic Seasoning {contains garlic, onion & fresh parsley}

1 teaspoon Agave nectar {may sub with 2 teaspoons Honey}

pinch Kosher salt

garnish with snips of fresh cilantro or curly fresh parsley if desired

Lauren recommends preparing the salsa 1 day ahead and then setting out 30 min before serving for best flavor

Tortilla:

I recommend preparing tortillas same day as serving the salsa

Spoon 1-2 Tablespoons my Garden Garlic Seasoning into a large skillet, heat and place small flour or corn tortilla into hot skillet. You can fit 3-4 tortillas in large skillet, they don’t have to lie completely flat

Quickly flash fry bottom then flip one time to flash fry other side. Do not over cook, you want to keep them semi-soft & pliable.

Sprinkle on light layer of Queso Fresco Mexican Cheese crumbles, cover skillet for a few seconds to partially melt cheese then remove tortillas from skillet and place on large platter or baking sheet.

At serving time:

Spoon small amount of strawberry peach salsa down center of each tortilla, fold up sides and eat as you would a hot dog in a bun!

Another option is to flash fry tortilla until crisp, let cool then cut into triangles and serve as chips.