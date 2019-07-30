× Farming community comes together to help harvest wheat for man battling stage 4 cancer

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A beautiful act of kindness to help a man battling stage 4 cancer has gone viral.

The farming community in Washington came together to help Larry Yockey harvest wheat on his 1,200-acre farm in Ritzville.

The 63-year-old could no longer work in the fields after reportedly being diagnosed with melanoma.

“They stepped in unbeknownst to me and said, ‘don’t worry about the harvest; we’ll handle it for you,'” Yockey told KHQ.

According to CBS News, Yockey’s neighbors did three weeks worth of work in just six hours.

Yockey, his wife and their three daughters feel such gratitude for what these farmers have done for their family. “It’s not describable the gratitude I have for what’s going on,” he told CBS.

Phenomenal effort in eastern Washington helping a family with a member battling cancer. An absolute treat to be apart of. The farming community is the best community. pic.twitter.com/RmdCvDYtcb — Garret (@gpfaff7) July 29, 2019