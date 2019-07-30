Elton John marks 29 years of sobriety in personal post: ‘I was a broken man’

Elton John marked 29 years of sobriety with a touching post on Instagram.

The 72-year-old posted a picture of an Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin.

In the post, the singer wrote, “29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help’.”

“Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety,” he continued. “I am eternally grateful.”

John’s struggles with addiction where chronicled in the recent biopic “Rocketman.”

He spoke to Variety about his struggles back in May.

“There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time,” he told the magazine. “I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they’d put me back to bed and half an hour later I’d be doing the same. It’s crazy.”

“I am a survivor,” John said. “I’ve survived a lot of things. Life is full of pitfalls, even when you’re sober. I can deal with them now because I don’t have to run away and hide.”