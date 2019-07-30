Dog shot during attempted home invasion in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are looking for four suspects who they say tried to break into a home on E. 32nd Street at around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from police, as one of the males kicked the door, the resident came out to confront them with his 14-year-old dog.

Police say all the suspects ran off after one of them fired a gun at the door, and struck the resident’s dog in the leg. The pup was taken to get medical treatment.

Three of the males were covered in hooded sweatshirts; clothing on the fourth male is not known. The police department released photos of the suspects, which you can see, above.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to please review their home surveillance video to determine if the suspects were captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s).