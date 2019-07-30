Danny Salazar to start for Indians on Thursday

Posted 5:13 pm, July 30, 2019

Danny Salazar of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait at the Cleveland Indians Player Development Complex on February 21, 2018 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Danny Salazar will make his return to the mound for the Cleveland Indians on Thursday against the Houston Astros.

Adam Plutko will be available to come out of the bullpen, if needed.

Salazar hasn’t pitched for the Tribe since 2017, when he made a few trips to the disabled list. Last year, he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

In his recent start with the Columbus Clippers, Salazar pitched four innings with 5 strikeouts and allowed one hit.

