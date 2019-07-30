× Danny Salazar to start for Indians on Thursday

CLEVELAND– Danny Salazar will make his return to the mound for the Cleveland Indians on Thursday against the Houston Astros.

Adam Plutko will be available to come out of the bullpen, if needed.

Salazar hasn’t pitched for the Tribe since 2017, when he made a few trips to the disabled list. Last year, he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

In his recent start with the Columbus Clippers, Salazar pitched four innings with 5 strikeouts and allowed one hit.

