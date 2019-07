Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Trina Haamid as one of Cleveland's Own.

Trina is the owner of "I love braids," which has three locations in Cleveland Heights.

Trina has helped black entrepreneurs and business owners for more than ten years.

She also gives back to the community with back to school giveaways.

