Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s corpse flower could bloom within weeks

CLEVELAND– The giant flowering titan arum plant at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could bloom within the next two weeks.

The plant, more commonly known as a corpse flower, is growing about 3.4 inches a day, the zoo said. It’s already about a foot bigger than it was Friday morning.

It’s one of the world’s largest and smelliest flowers, and the bloom only lasts about 24 hours.

This will be the fourth time in 25 years this particular corpse flower has bloomed.

The plant can be found inside the zoo’s RainForest.

