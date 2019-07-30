Cleveland Clinic is ranked 4th overall in America and number 1 in heart care

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals ranks Cleveland Clinic as the number 1 hospital for heart care, and the number 4 hospital in America.

According to Cleveland Clinic, the hospital has ranked in the top five more 21 consecutive years.

Hospitals are ranked in 16 specialty areas.

Cleveland Clinic ranks in the top 10 of 11 specialties and received top marks in 4 others.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center is ranked in 8 specialties.

You can see the full list here.

Last month, Cleveland Clinic and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital received top marks.