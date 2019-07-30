Cleveland Browns to add statue of Otto Graham at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns will add a statue of Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham at FirstEnergy Stadium.

It’ll be unveiled during the Browns Fantennial Weekend, which begins Sept. 6 and culminates with the first game of the season on Sept. 8.

“As we celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, we are honored to pay tribute to Otto Graham with this timeless sculpture that will properly recognize him not only as one of the Browns’ top players but also as one of pro football’s greatest all-time quarterbacks,” said owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, in a news release on Tuesday.

This is the second sculpture outside the stadium, joining the likeness of legendary running back Jim Brown. The Browns commissioned the same artist for the new piece, David L. Deming, a Lakewood native.

Graham was a member of the first Browns team in 1946 and played his entire career with Cleveland. He led the Browns to four All-America Football Conference championships and three NFL championships.

