Bond set at $1 million for teen charged in deadly shooting at South Brooklyn Branch of Cleveland Public Library

Posted 8:51 am, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, July 30, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Paul Sender, 18, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of Brandon Cutone, Jr.

Cutone was shot multiple times outside the South Brooklyn Branch of Cleveland Public Library last week.

He was found inside the library and died at the hospital.

A 16-year-old suspect is also in custody.

Sender was arrested Sunday.

According to the court, Sender does not have a criminal record.

The judge set his bond at $1 million.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 7.

