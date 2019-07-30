79-year-old woman will get a new hearing before reporting to jail for feeding stray cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Garfield Heights Municipal Court Judge Jennifer Weiler will have a new hearing in Nancy Segula's case.

The 79-year-old Garfield Heights woman was sentenced to 10 days in jail after ignoring multiple warnings and citations for feeding stray cats for several years.

“It began in 2017 with me feeding stray kitties. I used to have a neighbor that had a couple cats and he moved away so he left them,” Segula said. “I would always feed them and care for them because I was worried about them and I’m a cat lover. Once my neighbors got upset about it, they called the animal warden."

In Garfield Heights, it is illegal to feed stray dogs and cats under ordinance 505.23.

Judge Weiler told the FOX 8 I-Team the magistrate heard Segula's case last week because she was off.

She said she will have another hearing so she can hear from all sides.

The hearing will be held before Segula is set to report to jail.

