‘You will die in prison,’ judge tells brothers convicted in Akron gang-initiation killings

AKRON, Ohio - Two Akron men found guilty of murder were sentenced Monday.

Donyea Tyus and Orlando Tyus were found guilty earlier this month on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, in two July 2018 killings.

According to prosecutors, on July 7, 2018, the brothers drove around Akron with the intent of killing random people. Prosecutors say the motive was to intiate themselves into a new gang.

46-year-old Bonn Rassavong was killed that day when he was leaving a house, as was 58-year-old Robert McCall.

The victims' family members were in attendance.

The judge sentenced the brothers to life without parole, plus eleven years each, consecutively, which was the maximum sentence on all the charges.

"You will never walk as free men again. You will die in prison," Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty told them.

The court erupted in applause after Judge McCarty read the sentence.

Cheyenne James was also convicted as a co-conspirator. His sentencing is scheduled for August.

