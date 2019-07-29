Woman celebrates 110th birthday, credits faith for her long life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- A woman in Houston recently celebrated an incredible birthday -- she is 110 years young.

According to KTRK, Elizabeth Francis was born in 1909 in Louisiana.

Her family and friends, who joined her over the weekend for a special celebration, said she is still sharp, has her memory and is relatively healthy.

One of Elizabeth's granddaughters said her grandmother has been able to see all of her grandchildren grow up.

Elizabeth told KTRK her long life has been possible because of her faith. "Blessing of the Lord. He's the one keeping me. That's why I'm living."