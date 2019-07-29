Woman calls for help on Cleveland officer’s radio after hit-and-run

Posted 6:52 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, July 29, 2019

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained Cleveland police radio tape after a hit-and-run driver left an officer seriously hurt, and you hear a citizen calling to get help for the officer after she grabbed his radio.

Video shows a driver plowing into a Cleveland police officer at West 9th Street. And now, an untold story has emerged.

On the radio tape, you can hear the officer say, "I need help. I've been hit by a car. I've been hurt really bad." Another officer asks, "Where you at?"

Amy Sharo saw what happened, so she jumped out of a car and rushed to the officer.

Related Story
FBI releases video of officer being hit by Jeep, doubles reward for info on suspect

On the dispatch tape you hear her say, "He's at West 9th and Detroit. He's been hit by a car."

She told the I-Team, "And he went through the air a little bit, and landed. And we came to a stop. I could see other cars were still moving in the other lane." She added, "I jumped out of the car and ran over to him. He had just been hit by a car, so I think he was a little disoriented. So I told the dispatcher the intersection where we were at."

On the dispatch audio, you hear Amy add, "Please bring somebody down here."

She also told the I-Team, "I don't know; it just seemed like the right thing to do. He wasn’t able to answer them. They needed to get to him pretty quickly.”

Her intersection wasn’t exact, but it sure was close enough to get other officers there in a heartbeat.

Related Story
$7,500 reward offered to help find driver who hit Cleveland police officer and drove away

A citizen getting out of a car, rushing to help an officer, and using his radio to get him help is pretty extraordinary. The chief's office says officers don't want citizens putting themselves in danger. At the same time, police are quick to add it’s always good to see help for an officer down.

Investigators have never found the hit-and-run driver.

Cleveland police and the FBI are working the case, and they are even offering a $15,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

While the officer waits for justice, he didn’t have to wait for help thanks to Amy. And she’d do what she did again, if needed. She said, “Absolutely, do that for any person that needs some help.”

Police say the officer is recovering from his injuries at home.

**Read more, here**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.