Woman calls for help on Cleveland officer’s radio after hit-and-run

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained Cleveland police radio tape after a hit-and-run driver left an officer seriously hurt, and you hear a citizen calling to get help for the officer after she grabbed his radio.

Video shows a driver plowing into a Cleveland police officer at West 9th Street. And now, an untold story has emerged.

On the radio tape, you can hear the officer say, "I need help. I've been hit by a car. I've been hurt really bad." Another officer asks, "Where you at?"

Amy Sharo saw what happened, so she jumped out of a car and rushed to the officer.

On the dispatch tape you hear her say, "He's at West 9th and Detroit. He's been hit by a car."

She told the I-Team, "And he went through the air a little bit, and landed. And we came to a stop. I could see other cars were still moving in the other lane." She added, "I jumped out of the car and ran over to him. He had just been hit by a car, so I think he was a little disoriented. So I told the dispatcher the intersection where we were at."

On the dispatch audio, you hear Amy add, "Please bring somebody down here."

She also told the I-Team, "I don't know; it just seemed like the right thing to do. He wasn’t able to answer them. They needed to get to him pretty quickly.”

Her intersection wasn’t exact, but it sure was close enough to get other officers there in a heartbeat.

A citizen getting out of a car, rushing to help an officer, and using his radio to get him help is pretty extraordinary. The chief's office says officers don't want citizens putting themselves in danger. At the same time, police are quick to add it’s always good to see help for an officer down.

Investigators have never found the hit-and-run driver.

Cleveland police and the FBI are working the case, and they are even offering a $15,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

While the officer waits for justice, he didn’t have to wait for help thanks to Amy. And she’d do what she did again, if needed. She said, “Absolutely, do that for any person that needs some help.”

Police say the officer is recovering from his injuries at home.

