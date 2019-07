Williams Foods LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.

The Great Value seasoning was sold at Ohio Walmarts.

According to an announcement from the company on the FDA’s website, the packet contains cumin spice that was involved in a recall by Mincing Spice Co.

Some cumin was found to potentially be contaminated with Salmonella.

There have been no complaints of illnesses in connection with the products.

