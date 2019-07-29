Sunny and humid with chances for scattered storms later in the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another very warm and humid day! Temperatures topping out at 90° and the feels-like temps into the mid-90s to start off our week. There is a front approaching Monday so the risk of storms is very low, about 30%.

A better chance of rain comes Tuesday. We see cooler temps and less humidity by Wednesday and that sticks around as we get to experience a few days of below average temperatures for this time of year. We are entering a dry spell, so we’re winning if you’re heading to the beach this week but you’ll need to water your grass and flowers because there isn’t a lot of rain in the next 8 days.

