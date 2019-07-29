Police in Lorain looking for missing 14-year-old

LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

According to a post on the Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification Facebook page, Jairamir Lopez has been missing since Sunday at around 12:30 p.m.

The teen was last seen on 19th Ct in Lorain.

Jairamir Lopez (courtesy: Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification Facebook page)

Jairamir was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweater with a picture of Marilyn Monroe, blue jeans and green Nike Huaraches.

He is described as 5’6″ and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Jairamir is, you’re asked to please contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or 440-204-2105.

Anonymous messages or tips can also be sent through Facebook messenger.

