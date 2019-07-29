Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio — It’s your chance to get an up-close look at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and maybe take a selfie or two.

The iconic ride will be at Fisher’s Foods in the Canton area several days this week. See the schedule, below:

Thursday, August 1: Fisher’s Foods, 4401 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton (12 pm – 3 pm)
Fisher’s Foods, 5215 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton (4 pm – 7 pm)

Friday, August 2: Fisher’s Foods, 4403 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton (12 pm – 3 pm)

Fisher’s Foods, 8100 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton (4 pm – 7 pm)

Sunday, August 4: Fisher’s Foods, 4401 Tuscarawas St W, Canton (11 am – 2 pm)

Fisher’s Foods, 5215 Fulton Drive NW, Canton (3 pm – 6 pm)

In addition to the Wienermobile, there will also be a sampling truck cooking up and serving FREE Oscar Mayer hot dogs.

