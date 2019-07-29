Ohio hospital gives adorable Baby Shark onesies to little ones born during Shark Week

CINCINNATI, Ohio — You’re never too young to be a Baby Shark fan.

The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, and Newport Aquarium have joined forces for the first-ever Baby Shark Week — a fun twist on Discovery Channel’s extremely popular Shark Week which began on Sunday.

According to The Christ Hospital Health Network, every baby born at the Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township locations from Sunday, July 28 through Saturday, August 3, will receive a limited-edition Baby Shark onesie.

The health network says the “mommy shark and daddy shark” will also get two free tickets to Newport Aquarium.

For more on Baby Shark swag, click here.

**The photos above, provided to FOX 8 by The Christ Hospital Health Network, show brand-new baby sharks Rowan Kools and Emily Thomas**