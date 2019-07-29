New Jersey’s ‘Right to Die’ law for terminally ill patients starts this week

TRENTON, N.J.– New Jersey’s “Right to Die” law goes into effect on Thursday.

It allows terminally ill adult residents to self-administer life-ending medication, if they have six months or less to live.

The bill establishes a timeline from when patients first request the prescription to when they can receive it. It also requires that doctors refer the person to a consulting physician and they recommend the patient notify their next of kid of their decision.

State lawmakers passed the “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” in March and it was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, who said the measure was about dignity.

Six other states and the District of Columbia already have similar laws.