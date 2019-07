× Missing Adult Alert issued for Cleveland man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Cleveland Police Department for Thomas Tiegiser.

He is 68 and has dementia.

Police say he was last seen walking around 4:30 a.m.

In addition to dementia, Tiegiser also has other health issues that require medication.

If you see him, call 911.

