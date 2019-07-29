Man wanted for robbing Cleveland bank

CLEVELAND– The FBI and local authorities are searching for the man accused of robbing a bank in Cleveland.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

A man passed a demand note to the teller at the U.S. Bank on Euclid Avenue just after 11 a.m. Monday, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI. The teller complied and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators later identified Michael Harrell, 54, as the suspect.

He is about 5 foot 6 with a thin build. The FBI said he was wearing a black T-shirt, baseball cap, camouflage shorts and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Harrell’s whereabouts should call the Cleveland Division of Police, the FBI or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Calls can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

