LIVE: Sentencing for brothers convicted in Akron gang-initiation killings

Posted 9:27 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, July 29, 2019

Live Video
AKRON, Ohio – Two Akron men found guilty of murder will be sentenced Monday.

Donyea Tyus and Orlando Tyus were found guilty earlier this month on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, in two July 2018 killings.

Donyea Tyus featured left, Orlando Tyus featured right

According to prosecutors, on July 7, 2018, the brothers drove around Akron with the intent of killing random people. Prosecutors say the motive was to intiate themselves into a new gang.

46-year-old Bonn Rassavong was killed that day when he was leaving a house, as was 58-year-old Robert McCall.

Cheyenne James was also convicted as a co-conspirator. His sentencing is scheduled for August.

