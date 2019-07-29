President Trump signs 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund

President Donald Trump signed the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Monday.

It permanently compensates individuals who were injured during the 9/11 terror attacks and the aftermath.

The Senate passed the bill last week.

The president was joined by over 200 individuals directly impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including first responders, survivors, and family members of victims.

The fund was set to stop taking new claims in December 2020.

The bill is named after James Zadroga, Luis Alvarez and Ray Pfeifer, two New York police detectives and a firefighter who responded to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and died due to health complications attributed to their work at Ground Zero.