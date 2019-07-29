I-Team investigates: Cuyahoga County inmates deny refusing to go to court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A memo shows that Cuyahoga County judges are looking into why they keep hearing inmates are refusing to come to court.

An anonymous person sent the memo to the FOX 8 I-Team.

It shows the chief judge looking into why the court keeps hearing that inmates say they won’t be taken to a courtroom. In the memo, judges and bailiffs outline how it happens frequently.

Often, when the inmates finally do get before a judge, they claim they never refused to go to court. In fact, some say no deputy or guard ever came into the jail to get them.

So judges want an explanation. What’s going on?

In an email to FOX 8, court spokesman Darren Toms wrote:

“The Court has reached out to Cuyahoga County Chief Public Safety & Justice Officer Brandy Carney, County Executive Armond Budish, and Chief of Staff Bill Mason to get the issue resolved. The Court has been told that the issue is being addressed, but the Administrative Judge has heard nothing further.”

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson is looking into this for us.

If an inmate refuses to be taken to court, a judge can issue an order to have the prisoner brought in with special measures. Nonetheless, the courts have many stories of being told an inmate wouldn’t go to court, then later, the inmate “adamantly” says that wasn’t the case at all.

