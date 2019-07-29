× Fundraiser started for victims of Parma Heights fire

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio– The deadly fire at a Parma Heights apartment building remains under investigation.

The blaze happened Friday night at the Camelot Apartments on Huffman Road, off of Stumph Road. A 75-year-old woman was killed. Her name has not been released because authorities are working to locate her next of kin.

Parma Heights police said the fire originated in her unit, but the Division of State Fire Marshal has been unable to determine a cause.

The fire displaced more than 100 people. Best Furniture, located on Pearl Road, is collecting donations for the residents. People can drop off toiletries, clothes, non-perishable food items, elderly care products, toys, pet supplies and towels. The store is not accepting donations of furniture or money at this time.

